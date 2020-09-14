101 COVID-19 positive womendelivered of babies at KIMS

The KIMS Hospital team which successfully carried out the deliveries between the first week of April and September 13.

In a record of sorts, a dedicated team of doctors and para medical staff from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital has successfully delivered 101 COVID-19 positive pregnant women of babies, between April first week and September 13 this year.

Considering the pandemic situation, the team, however, has not taken much risk and consequently, the number Caesarean deliveries have increased. Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani told presspersons here on Monday that considering the COVID-19 situation, they conducted C-section on 66 women, while 35 pregnant women had normal deliveries.

In fact, KIMS Hospital in Hubballi witnesses 900 to 1,000 deliveries monthly. However, due to COVID-19, there has been a 10 % to 15% decline in the number of cases.

Dr. Antaratani said that nearly 100 COVID-19 positive women had been delivered of babies in Ballari and Bengaluru hospitals too. In some cases, there were severe complications. Despite that, they were operated upon carefully, he said and added that while four infants had died in their mothers’ womb before coming to hospital, three women died after giving birth to their infants.

Dr. Antaratani said that despite the precautionary measures, three doctors of the maternity ward, eight post-graduate students and nurses were infected with COVID-19. “All of them have recovered and are back doing their duties now. They have done a commendable job,” he said.

Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Kasturi Donimath said that of the 101 deliveries conducted at KIMS, 55 were baby boys and 46 baby girls.

“Initially, we too were hesitant considering the risk of infection. However, with the support of all doctors, we were able to conduct the deliveries smoothly and we are continuing to do that,” Dr. Donimath said

She said that several pregnant women had been infected during their fourth and fifth months of pregnancy. Barring those who had already given birth, 59 pregnant women who had tested positive had recovered after treatment at KIMS, she said and added that 12 pregnant women were getting treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, at KIMS, the designated COVID-19 hospital, 66 children were admitted for treatment after they tested positive for the infection. Paediatric surgeon Prakash Wari said that only 10 % of these children had symptoms of the disease and all of them had been cured and discharged from hospital.

4,300 treated

Giving details of COVID-19 patients treated at the hospital, Dr. Antaratani said that so far 4,300 patients had been treated at KIMS Hospital, where patients with health complications from the neighbouring districts of Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Bagalkot and other districts are also referred for further treatment.

Dr. Antaratani said that as several among the COVID1-9 patients who were cured at KIMS Hospital had come forward to donate plasma for therapy, the doctors were able to treat 44 patients using this method successfully.