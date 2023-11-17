100th birthday celebrations of veteran leader Bheemanna Khandre on December 2

November 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and Bidar Shanti Vardhak Education Society will be celebrating 100th birthday of former Minister and former president of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Bheemanna Khandre, at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology in Bhalki in Bidar district on December 2.

Allamprabhu Patil, MLA Kalaburagi South, and Jagadguru Sarangdhara Deshikendra swami of Shrisailam in Andhra Pradesh, addressing press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday said that the veteran politician Mr. Khandre is an educationist who fought against the Razakars of Nizam government and actively took part in the liberation movement.

The centenarian was the 20th president of the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and strived to increase the memberships of the Mahasabha into lakhs during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers and legislators and religious heads of various mutts across the State would participate in his birthday celebrations.

A 860-page felicitation volume on the achievements and contributions of Mr. Bheemanna Khandre authored by Dr.Go.Ru. Channabasappa would be released on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.