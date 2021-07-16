10.07 lakh in DK vaccinated

With administration of 10,400 vaccines on Thursday, a total of 10,07,688 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine in Dakshina Kannada. Of this, 7,91,268 people have received first dose while 2,16,420 people have received second dose.

In terms of number of people vaccinated, Dakshina Kannada district now stands fourth. The BBMP leads with 64.44 lakh recipients, followed by 14.71 lakh in Mysuru district, and 14.41 lakh in Belagavi district. With 5,956 people vaccinated in Udupi district on Thursday, a total of 6,54,838 people have received vaccine in the district so far. Of this 4,86,041 have received the first dose and 1,68,797 have received the second dose of vaccine in Udupi district. A total of 2.66 crore people have been jabbed in state so far.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told The Hndu that a coordinated effort by healthcare staff with organisations namely Indian Red Cross has helped in sustaining vaccination drive. “In the last one month, Dakshina Kannada has been among the top three districts in terms of number of people vaccinated per day,” he said and added that the vaccine wastage was between -2 and -3.

He said district administration was working closely with organisations to vaccinate fishermen, autorickshaw drivers, private bus drivers and conductors, those in catering work, construction labourers, those from unorganised sector and those going abroad. More than 80% of physical challenged persons in the district have received vaccine following a special drive. Special vaccination drive was being done since last 15 days to vaccinate students and other persons in colleges, he said.