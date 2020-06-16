1,007 COVID-19 positive cases in Kalaburagi district

KALABURAGI

16 June 2020 23:13 IST

With the detection of 63 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, the total number of infected persons jumped to 1,007 which included 10 deaths and 474 people being discharged after recovery.

Kalaburagi is the second district in the State to cross the 1,000 mark after Udupi which, as on Tuesday, has 1,035 positive cases to occupy the top position.

As per the information shared by the district administration, four of the new cases were contacts of previously infected persons, three had returned from UAE, one came from Goa and 52 had returned from Maharashtra, one of the most affected States in the country.

The source of infection were yet to be traced in three cases.

The new cases included a two-year-old male child, a four-year-old girl, a five-year-old girl, two six-year-old boys, an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The district also saw 15 patients being discharged on Tuesday bringing the number of active cases in the district down to 523.