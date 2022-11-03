  • Total of Schools in the State: 76,450
  • Government Schools: 49,679
  • Aided Schools: 7,110
  • Private Schools: 19,650
  • Other Schools: 11
  • In 1,001 schools, there are no separate toilets for girls
  • In 328 schools there is no toilets
  • In 2,628 schools, there is no separate toilets for boys
  • There is no electricity in 714 schools
  • 220 schools don’t have drinking water facility