According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus report, there is no electricity in 714 schools; and no drinking water facility in 220 schools.

As many as 1,001 schools in Karnataka, including 943 government, 10 aided and 48 private schools, do not have separate toilets for girl students, revealed the ‘Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22’ report. Among 75,919 girls’ schools, a total of 1,570 have non-functional toilets, it said.

The report, which was released by the Education Ministry on October 3, Thursday, says there are no toilets in 328 schools.

Karnataka has a total of 76,450 schools, including 49,679 government, 7,110 aided, 19,650 private and 11 other schools. Of these, 49,375 government, 7,109 aided, 19,627 private schools have toilets. Among these, 843 schools have non-functional toilets.

Among 74,925 schools, 2,628 schools don’t have separate toilets for boys and a total of 3,522 schools toilets are non-functional.

There is no electricity in 714 schools and 220 schools don’t have drinking water facility. Including 6,123 government, 521 aided and 1,508 private, a total of 8,153 schools don’t have hand wash facility. As many as 22,616 schools don’t have ramps for children with special needs.

Karnataka also did not fare well in health checkup. As many as 12,442 schools did not conduct medical checkups in the last academic year. Despite being the silicon hub of the country, there is no computer facility in 33,308 schools and only 22,590 have internet facility, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher secondary schools has improved from 53.8% to 57.6% in 2021-22, compared to previous academic year.

School infrastructure in a nutshell