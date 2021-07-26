1,001 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 1,001 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 28.94 lakh.

The number of new cases in Bengaluru Urban dropped to 165.

As many as 22 deaths — three in Bengaluru Urban — were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 36,374. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.19%.

The positivity rate stood at 0.68%, while 1.46 lakh tests were conducted. The number of active cases stands at 23,419, including 8,215 in Bengaluru Urban.

The number of people who got discharged was 1,465, taking the total number of recoveries to 28.34 lakh.

As for vaccinations, by 3.30 p.m., 82,709 doses had been administered on what was the 190th day of the drive.