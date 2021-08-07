10,000 visitors take part in KLETU virtual exhibition

HUBBALLI

07 August 2021

‘Prayog Varsh 2021’ showcased projects of first-year students

Nearly 10,000 visitors from across the world visited ‘Prayog Varsh 2021’, a virtual exhibition of engineering exploration course projects done by first-year students of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, on Saturday.

Over 750 students participated in the event and displayed 185 projects that they developed.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological Univerity Ashok Shettar praised the students and said the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown up new challenges.

Executive Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council Gopalkrishna Joshi, Programme Director of CeG Mahadesha V., and others were present during the inauguration.

After the inaugural event, which was telecast live on YouTube and other portals, the exhibition was held in two sessions.

In the first session from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., 97 projects were showcased and during the second session, from 10.10 a.m. to 11.40 a.m., 88 projects were showcased.

‘Prayog Varsha’ is a platform for students to share their experiences with the world.

It also provided an opportunity for visitors to interact with the teams and their mentors.