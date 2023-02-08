10,000 tests to ‘combat’ dengue in Mysuru

February 08, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

With a target to carry out 10,000 dengue tests this year in a bid to keep the vector-borne illness under control, the Department of Health in Mysuru has strategised its surveillance for prevention and early detection, prioritising testing symptomatic dengue cases instead of delaying the tests, placing the patients under observation.

By this way, the health authorities want to detect the cases early, and prevent its spread.

In January this year, 43 dengue cases were reported. Perhaps, this prompted the health authorities to rework the strategy for keeping the positive cases under check. The approach that they have adopted now matches the strategies evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anti-dengue approach is in addition to the regular surveillance carried out in the district – fever survey and larvae survey will go on as usual.

District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Chidambar said, “It’s going to be a simultaneous drive with the target of keeping dengue under control before the monsoon. In addition to the measures that are routinely carried out by us all these years, a new approach has been devised wherein the testing will go up with the larger aim of preventing deaths.”

Around 96 tests can be done from a single dengue testing kit using the ELISA method. The tests done at the department’s health centres and the K.R. Hospital are free.

The kits have been procured from the ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune. “Mysuru has sought 10 dengue kits which are sufficient to carry out 960 tests. Likewise, the target is to do 10,000 tests, and accordingly the kits will be procured. We may detect some cases but the idea is to control the disease and ensure there are no fatalities.”

Mysuru district reported over 700 dengue cases from January till November last year. The cases started to decline from August. The surveillance teams from the vector-borne diseases control unit were on their toes in June and July last year as the cases saw a sharp rise following unrelenting rains that triggered mosquito breeding. Around 275 cases were reported in June and July.

Dengue cases gradually saw a decline towards the end of last year and the reason attributed for the drop was widespread anti-dengue surveillance besides retreating rains.

Last year, after the surge, the ‘model’ that was adopted when COVID-19 was at its peak in 2020 was replicated to bring dengue cases under control. Taking the COVID-19 surveillance as the base in combating dengue, the field workers kept a close watch on the cluster outbreaks and addressed cases in all seriousness. The template of combating the pandemic was replicated, especially in rural areas with ASHAs taking the lead. When compared to the dengue outbreak in 2017, the severity appeared less in 2021 although there were cases that required hospitalisation.