10,000 students take part in programme at Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha participating in the Koti Kanta Gayana programme on the college campus in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Students from various educational institutions participating in the programme at Bidar Fort on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

As part of the 67th Rajyotsava celebrations, 10,000 students simultaneously sang Kannada songs under the slogan, Nanna Nadu, Nanna Hadu, to promote the rich heritage of the region during the campaign Koti Kanta Gayana on Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha campus in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Students, teachers and people from different walks of life participated in the group singing jointly organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, the Department of Kannada and Culture, the city corporation and Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha.

The six songs that were sung at the event were Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe and Baarisu Kannada Dindimava written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu; Udayavagali Cheluva Kannada Naadu by Huyilagola Narayan Rao; Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana by Chennaveera Kanavi; Hachchevu Kannadada Deepa by D.S. Karki and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Hutta Beku by Hamsalekha. The students were seen waving the Kannada flag throughout the event.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar spoke.

Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Member of Legislative Council Shashil Namoshi, Secretary of the Sharanabasveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Garima Panwar and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sakrappagowda S. Biradar were present.

At Bidar Fort

In Bidar, students and teachers of different educational institutions reached the Bidar Fort to participate in the programme on Friday.

Bidar MLA Raheem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Superintendent of Police Decca Kishore Babu and head of the various educational institutions were present.