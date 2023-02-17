ADVERTISEMENT

₹10,000 per hectare to millet growers

February 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

₹10,000 per hectare to millet growers

The State Budget has announced an incentive of ₹10,000 per hectare to millet farmers under Raithasiri scheme to promote expansion of cultivation area, increase production, and improve productivity as part of the International Year of Millets. Also, in the newly announced ‘Mukhyamanthri Raitha Unnathi Yojane’, priority will be given for providing subsidy to Farmer Producers Organisations undertaking processing, grading, and packing of millets at field level, the Budget states.

Hi-tech cocoon market, flower market

The State Budget has proposed to build a hi-tech cocoon market at Shidlaghatta, which is the second biggest cocoon market in Asia at a cost of ₹75 crore with NABARD assistance. This is to help silk growers in Kolar, Chickballapur, and neighbouring districts. It has also announced international hi-tech flower market in Chickballapur and modern technology based retail flower markets in Bengaluru and Haveri.

Mega dairy in Ballari

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a bid to increase milk production in Kalyana Karnataka region, the Budget has proposed to build a mega dairy with a capacity of two lakh litres per day at a cost of ₹100 crore in Ballari district. Previously, the government had provided ₹90 crore to set up a mega dairy in Haveri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US