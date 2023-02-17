February 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

₹10,000 per hectare to millet growers

The State Budget has announced an incentive of ₹10,000 per hectare to millet farmers under Raithasiri scheme to promote expansion of cultivation area, increase production, and improve productivity as part of the International Year of Millets. Also, in the newly announced ‘Mukhyamanthri Raitha Unnathi Yojane’, priority will be given for providing subsidy to Farmer Producers Organisations undertaking processing, grading, and packing of millets at field level, the Budget states.

Hi-tech cocoon market, flower market

The State Budget has proposed to build a hi-tech cocoon market at Shidlaghatta, which is the second biggest cocoon market in Asia at a cost of ₹75 crore with NABARD assistance. This is to help silk growers in Kolar, Chickballapur, and neighbouring districts. It has also announced international hi-tech flower market in Chickballapur and modern technology based retail flower markets in Bengaluru and Haveri.

Mega dairy in Ballari

In a bid to increase milk production in Kalyana Karnataka region, the Budget has proposed to build a mega dairy with a capacity of two lakh litres per day at a cost of ₹100 crore in Ballari district. Previously, the government had provided ₹90 crore to set up a mega dairy in Haveri.