‘10,000 letters to the Chief Minister’ campaign launched in Hubballi

Walkathon participants urge IT bellwether Infosys to start full-fledged work on its campus

Activists and others during their campaign in front of C.I. Munavalli Polytechnic in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Residents and others in Hubballi launched a campaign on Sunday urging IT bellwether Infosys to start full-fledged work on its campus there.

Activists organised a walkathon from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences to B.V. Bhoomareddy College in the morning. Students, teachers, IT professionals, members of resident welfare associations and senior citizens participated in it.

They gathered at KLE Society’s C.I. Munavalli Polytechnic and launched the campaign called “10,000 letters to the Chief Minister”.

The first letters were given to the college authorities.

College committee chairman Shankaranna Munawalli, who received a blank letter, said that he will fill it and post it to the Chief Minister. He also assured the participants of taking up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his next visit.

College principal Veeresh Angadi said that he supported the movement.

Activists said that they will visit various colleges in the next fortnight and speak to students and faculty to create awareness about the issue.

They pointed out that several hundred IT professionals in Bengaluru who hailed from North Karnataka are willing to return if the Infosys campus on Airport Road, started to function. They said that the current campus has some engineers working already.

IT professionals, including Sham Naragund, led the campaign. Activists Santosh Naragund, R.J. Rasheed, Vinayak Inamdar, Shivanand Belavatagi, Stalin Hubballi, Soumya Kumbar and others were present.