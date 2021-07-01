10,000 jobs to be created in Hubballi-Dharwad

HUBBALLI

01 July 2021 18:59 IST

₹25,000 crore investment expected, says Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that big companies, including Aequs and Rajesh Exports, and others will be investing ₹25,000 crore in Hubballi-Dharwad which will result in employment opportunities for 10,000 people.

Speaking at a programme to distribute free tablets (hand-held computers) to students organised by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education at Mahila Vidyapeetha in Hubballi on Thursday, he said that with the creation of new opportunities, students of the region will not have to go to bigger cities looking for jobs

“Hitherto, students who completed technical education course were forced to go cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, in search of employment opportunities. Now, with these big companies setting up their branches in Hubballi-Dharwad, students need not have to go outside for jobs,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the BJP government is trying to get investments, which were hitherto restricted only to Bengaluru, to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the State and it has achieved success to some extent. The focus is on getting more industries to North Karnataka and accordingly, efforts are being made, he said.

The Minister said that the government’s scheme to distribute tablets to students of degree courses and technical courses is aimed at facilitating overall development of students in a competitive world. Students studying in government institutions should shun inferiority complex by upgrading their skills and compete with the rest to bag the available opportunities, he said.

Responding to the plea by Principal of Mahila Vidyapeeth Geetha M., the Minister assured her of getting computers for students under the CSR Funds of corporate companies.

A total of 440 students received tablets on the occasion.

Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority chairman Nagesh Kalburgi and others were present.