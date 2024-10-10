10,000 houses will be distributed among beneficiaries in Kampli, says Minister

Reiterating his government’s commitment to provide housing to the houseless, Housing Minister and Ballari in-charge Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that 10,000 houses to beneficiaries in Kampli Assembly Constituency in Ballari district by next February.

“Our government is committed to providing proper houses to all the houseless people in the State. As part of our housing initiatives, we will build 10,000 houses in the Kampli Assembly Constituency and distribute them among the beneficiaries in February next year. The Chief Minister has directed us to complete all housing projects within the stipulated time and distribute houses among the beneficiaries,” Mr. Khan said at a public meeting at S.N. Pete School Grounds in Kampli town on Wednesday.

Mr. Khan was felicitated during the meeting for getting ₹100 crore for the development of Kampli Assembly Constituency.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given enough funds to the Housing Department. There is no dearth of funds. The guarantee schemes are being implemented on a priority basis as they are aimed at developing the economically weaker sections of society. Our government is also giving adequate importance to the development of minority communities. The Chief Minister has allocated ₹3,200 crore in the budget for minority development and we are spending ₹1,620 crore for the education of minorities,” he said.

Kampli MLA J.N. Ganesh thanked Mr. Khan for getting ₹100 crore for his constituency, which, he said, has suffered lack of funds for the last many years.

“Kampli constituency was not provided with adequate funds all these years. This year, however, it got ₹100 crore because of Mr. Khan’s initiatives. I will ensure that the money is spent for the development of the constituency,” he said.

Ballari City MLA Bharath Reddy obliquely criticised BJP leaders for their opposition to guarantee schemes.

“The Opposition leaders made a hue and cry that the Siddaramaiah government will spend the entire State revenue for guarantee schemes leaving nothing for development works. Now, it is clear to all that their allegations are baseless as the government is spending a considerable amount on development activities also. Kampli constituency getting ₹100 crore for development is a living example of it. Mr. Ganesh is a people’s leader who always works for the all-round progress of his people, especially farmers. That is why he is enjoying immense support from the people in his constituency,” Mr. Reddy said.

Karnataka Waqf Board chairman Anwar Pasha, district president Humayun Khan, Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee’s district president Chidanandappa, Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Assistant Commissioner Pramod and others were present.