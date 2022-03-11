10,000 farmers to get solar-powered IP sets

Cabinet clears PM KUSUM scheme under which State and Centre bear 60% of cost while farmers will share 40% cost in the form of loans

The State Cabinet on Friday cleared the implementation of Centrally-sponsored PM KUSUM-B (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan-B) scheme under which solar-powered irrigation pump sets will be provided to farmers.

According to sources, 10,000 farmers of the State will get the benefit of this scheme which will free them from depending on the grid-connected power for agricultural operations. Solar panels would be set up in the fields of farmers to help them generate power for their IP sets.

While the Centre and the State would bear 30% cost of solar-powered IP sets, farmers would have to chip in with the remaining 40% of the cost in the form of bank loans.

The total cost of the project would be around ₹30,723 crore, the State would provide ₹10,697 crore while the remaining cost would be borne by the Centre, sources said.

Solar power would be provided to only the new IP sets and not to those who have already energised their IP sets, sources noted.

The beneficiaries under the scheme would be chosen through online mode by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (KPCL).

The project is being seen as a win-win proposition for both beneficiary farmers as well as the Escoms. While farmers can operate their IP sets without depending on the supply from Escoms which have staggered the supply to agricultural sector, the Escoms would be relieved of the power load and the cost incurred on extending its power network till the fields of farmers. It would also save the costs being incurred on subsidy for the government.

The State Cabinet also agreed to provide government guarantee for the KPCL to borrow ₹2,500 crore from financial institutions.

The Cabinet also cleared three proposals for providing piped drinking water supply to several villages in three districts of Shivamogga, Belagavi, and Chickballapur under Jaljivan Mission of the Centre at a total cost of ₹658 crore.