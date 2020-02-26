10,000 aspirants expected for job fair in Vijayapura

Preparations are under way for the job fair at ITI College in Vijayapura.

Vijayapura

26 February 2020 23:29 IST

Nearly 10,000 job aspirants are expected to participate in the two-day job fair to start on Friday at ITI College here. So far, nearly 7,000 job aspirants have applied online, while 2,000 more are expected to register during the event.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramesh Desai, District Skill Development Officer and member secretary of the job mela, said that preparations are under way for the event.

He said that over 70 companies are participating in the event to provide jobs to potential aspirants.

“We have allowed every person even those with minimum qualification of SSLC to participate in the fair to seek jobs. We are hoping that they will secure jobs based on their qualification,” Mr. Desai said.

Asserting that communication skills are vital today in getting jobs in any sector, mainly service and marketing sectors, he said that to provide basic information about this to the aspirants, skill development training sessions would be held during the event.

“We are inviting experts to share their views on skill development and educate students about its importance in getting jobs. Students from North Karnataka region, though are academically excellent, often fail to get good jobs because of weak communication skills. Therefore, we are focusing more on giving the required skills to the aspirants here to find jobs,” Mr. Desai said.

Advising aspirants not to be too choosy in selecting jobs, he said that they should make some compromise and take jobs even when they are not paying well.