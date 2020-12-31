1,000 skilled nurses from State set to go to Britain

Annual salary package of ₹20 lakh has been fixed for them

In an effort to create hope among job-seekers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government is all set to send 1,000 professionally trained nurses to Britain.

Indian nurses have a huge demand in many countries, including Europe, and many hospitals located there have come forward to provide employment. In the first phase, 1,000 nurses will be sent to Britain, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Skill Development, said.

All the nurses who will be going in the first batch will be trained in all aspects of their profession, including communication skills through Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC). The government of Britain has fixed an annual salary package of ₹20 lakh for those who get employed.

Agreement

This deal is the result of an agreement that was entered between the Department of Skill Development of the State, National Health Services (NHS) & Health Education England (HEE), he said.

The government has established an International Immigration Centre with the objective of providing employment in foreign countries. The present batch of nurses is being sent to Britain through this centre. This centre will be in seamless contact with these nurses and will hear their grievances.

The department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood has entered into an MoU with Public Affairs Centre to provide guidance, technical support, and other aided services for those who are ready to go to foreign countries to get employed, he said.