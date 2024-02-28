GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,000-plus school kids to get hearing screening in Mysuru

February 28, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In celebration of World Hearing Day 2024, the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru is conducting a mega hearing screening camp for about 1,000 school children on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The initiative is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, and the Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka. The event will see a simultaneous screening of primary schoolchildren across four locations - Government Higher Primary School, Kuvempunagar; Government High School RMSA, Kanakagiri; Manasagangothri School, Manasagangotri; and AIISH campus, Manasagangothri – all in Mysuru city.

The theme of this year’s World Hearing Day 2024 is Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all!

This highlights the importance of ensuring universal access to hearing care services.

Through this initiative, AIISH, WHO, and the State government aim to address societal misperceptions and stigmatising mindsets surrounding hearing issues by raising awareness and promoting early intervention. Along with hearing screening for the children, AIISH will provide hearing aids to those in need and distribute free medicines to ensure comprehensive care for participants, a press release said here.

Dr. Tashi Tobgay, Regional Advisor for Disabilities and Rehabilitation, South East Asia Region, WHO, and Dr. Mohammad Asheel, Country Focal Point Disabilities and Rehabilitation, WHO-India, who will be the chief guests.

Raju C.N., Block Education Officer (BEO) of the South zone, Mysuru, B.K. Jagadeesh, president, Manasagangothri Educational Institutes, Mysuru, and Shrikanthaswamy M.B., Block Resource Coordinator, South Zone, Mysuru will be the guests of honour. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, will preside over the function which will be held at Manasagangotri School in Manasagangotri here.

