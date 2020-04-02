1,000 linked to Tablighi Jamaat screened in State

As many as 1,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been screened in Karnataka so far and of these 10 who attended the congregation and another primary contact of a participant tested positive on Thursday.

A total of 14 new cases have been reported, taking the total number to 124. These include three deaths and eleven persons who have been discharged.

While 10 of the 14 are from Bidar, a primary contact of the participant of the congregation is from Kalaburagi. That apart, two more cases have been reported from Mysuru and one from Ballari, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said 1,000 were screened based on inputs given by police and Central Government. “Of the 200 tests conducted, 11 from Bidar district are positive. Contact tracing and isolation works are already on,” he said adding that 19 of the Jamaat participants are foreigners.

Extension of service

Meanwhile, in the context of COVID-19 emergency, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff (clinical and non-clinical), who were to retire on March 31 have been given an extension of three months in their service.

According to an Order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), on Thursday, a two-month extension has also been given to those who are due to retire on April 31.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa attended a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and announced that a task force will be set up to look into precautions to be taken after the lockdown ends on April 14.