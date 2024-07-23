GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹1,000 crore venture capital fund to promote space technology

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The fund will definitely accelerate the journey of a lot of early-stage start-ups and position them to scale faster, says experts.

The fund will definitely accelerate the journey of a lot of early-stage start-ups and position them to scale faster, says experts. | Photo Credit: file photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget a venture capital fund of ₹1,000 crore to promote space technology. “With our continued emphasis on expanding the space economy by five times in the next 10 years, a venture capital fund of ₹1,000 crore will be set up,” she said.

Reacting to the announcement, Dr Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which has been formed under the Department of Space to promote and supervise non-government entities (NGEs) to undertake space activities, said the announcement will give a major boost to new entrepreneurs and NGEs in the space sector.

“At IN-SPACe, we look forward to supporting the growth of the space economy and nurturing an enabling ecosystem for NGEs. The fund, along with the existing policies for the space sector, will fuel technological innovation and create a fertile ground for NGE’s to thrive.”

Sreeram Ananthasayanam, partner, Deloitte India, said, “Satiating the investment requirements of the nascent private space ecosystem requires a multi-pronged approach of government and private financing models. As the nature and quantum of investment requirements differ subject to the maturity stage of a company, the government of India’s announcement to set up an ₹1,000 crore venture capital funds will definitely accelerate the journey of a lot of early-stage start-ups and position them to scale faster.”

The Department of Space has received a small hike in its allocation in the Budget for 2024-25, from ₹12,543 crore in 2023-2024 to ₹13,042 crore. In the revised Budget for 2023-24, the department received ₹11,070 crore. In the interim Budget for 2024-25 presented in February, the department received ₹13,043 crore.

IN-SPACe which received ₹60.35 crore (revised Budget) has received ₹96 crore in Budget for 2024-25.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.