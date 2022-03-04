₹1,000 cr. set aside for Mekedatu project

The BJP Government in Karnataka, which is under pressure to act on the proposed ₹9,000-crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project in the wake of the recently-concluded padayatra by the Opposition Congress, has allocated ₹1,000 crore for the project in the State Budget presented on Friday.

“The project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of the Centre,” stated the Budget. This is an apparent effort to counter the campaign being taken up by the Congress in the Cauvery basin ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The DPR in this regard is yet to be approved while the neighbouring Tamil Nadu has put up serious resistance to the project.

The project has assumed importance not only because it would regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu, but also seeks to supply drinking water to Bengaluru city and surrounding areas which are under pressure to take care of the water requirement of its growing population.

The Budget also announced allocation of ₹5,000 crore for implementation of Phase-3 of the Upper Krishna Project. It says that priority would be given to land acquisition, rehabilitation, and reconstruction work.

It has also given ₹1,000 crore for implementation of Kalasa and Banduri Nala Diversion Projects. It says that action is being taken to obtain necessary clearances from the Centre for utilisation of allocated water to the projects in accordance with the Mahadayi Tribunal Award. ₹3,000 crore has been been given for launching works related to stage 1 of Yettinahole Comprehensive Drinking Water Project during this financial year. Under this, measures would be initiated to supply water during the next kharif season by completing the phase-2 works of 260 km gravitation canal, T.G. Halli-Ramanagaram feeder canal, Madhugiri feeder canal, and Gowribidanur feeder canal in the current year, it says.