100 youth from each taluk to get self-employment aid through LIDKAR

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launching Athani Footwear at the inauguration of the State-level leather artisans’ convention and leather crafts exhibition cum sale at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The State Government has decided to assist a minimum 100 youth in each taluk to get self-employed through Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd. of Karnataka (LIDKAR), according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the State-level leather artisans’ convention and leather crafts exhibition cum sale, Mr. Bommai said a budgetary allocation of ₹25 crore had been made for LIDKAR. More funds would be provided in the supplementary budget if LIDKAR created more employment opportunities, he noted.

He observed that the leather furniture industry had a big opportunity for LIDKAR to grow and even to capture the international market. LIDKAR could taste huge success if proper branding and marketing exercise was undertaken, he said.

The Chief Minister assured LIDKAR of providing all assistance from the government for its development and growth, particularly with respect to its quest to expand the product base, production and employment generation. In the last five years, a total grant of ₹237 crore had been provided for LIDKAR which in turn had helped 33,000 small enterprises, Mr. Bommai pointed out.