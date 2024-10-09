GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

100 PHCs to get solar energy solution

Published - October 09, 2024 07:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The project is part of SELCO Foundation’s Energy for Health programme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State health departments.

The project is part of SELCO Foundation’s Energy for Health programme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State health departments. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

SELCO Foundation and the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) have announced a partnership to provide solar energy solutions to 100 primary health centres in Karnataka. This initiative aims to improve healthcare access and energy resilience for over two million people in rural areas across six districts. 

The project is part of SELCO Foundation’s Energy for Health programme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State health departments, according to a release.

The programme seeks to power 25,000 healthcare facilities across 12 States by 2026. In Karnataka, SELCO has already installed solar energy systems in more than 1,150 public health centres in partnership with the National Health Mission (NHM), it says.

By equipping these PHCs with reliable, renewable energy, the initiative will enhance the delivery of essential services, particularly in maternal and child health. The partnership aims to create a scalable model for sustainable energy interventions, promoting both improved healthcare outcomes and climate resilience, the release said.

“This collaboration represents a crucial step toward integrating renewable energy into healthcare infrastructure, fostering a more sustainable and efficient public health system across rural Karnataka,” according to the release.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:11 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.