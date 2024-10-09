100 PHCs to get solar energy solution

SELCO Foundation and the Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) have announced a partnership to provide solar energy solutions to 100 primary health centres in Karnataka. This initiative aims to improve healthcare access and energy resilience for over two million people in rural areas across six districts.

The project is part of SELCO Foundation’s Energy for Health programme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State health departments, according to a release.

The programme seeks to power 25,000 healthcare facilities across 12 States by 2026. In Karnataka, SELCO has already installed solar energy systems in more than 1,150 public health centres in partnership with the National Health Mission (NHM), it says.

By equipping these PHCs with reliable, renewable energy, the initiative will enhance the delivery of essential services, particularly in maternal and child health. The partnership aims to create a scalable model for sustainable energy interventions, promoting both improved healthcare outcomes and climate resilience, the release said.

“This collaboration represents a crucial step toward integrating renewable energy into healthcare infrastructure, fostering a more sustainable and efficient public health system across rural Karnataka,” according to the release.