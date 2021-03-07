100 pairs of buffaloes take part in Kambala

The fourth edition of Rama-Lakshman Jodukare Kambala took place in Bangra Kulur on Saturday.

Mangaluru

07 March 2021

More than 100 pairs of buffaloes took part in the fourth edition of Rama-Lakshman Jodukare Kambala at the Goldfinch City grounds in Bangra Kulur on Saturday.

The buffaloes, accompanied by their jockeys, took part in the competition held under six categories namely Negilu (kiriya), Hagga (kiriya), Negilu (hiriya), Hagga (hiriya), Kane Halage, and Adda Halage.

Inaugurating the event, Ganesh Karnik, former MLC, said events like Kambala helps preserve native culture and traditions. The event shows the bonding between the buffaloes, its jockeys and owners. Kambalas help in making agriculture prosperous and also develop tourism, he said.

Hereditary trustee of Shri Duragparameshwari Temple, Kateel, Anantha Padmanabha Asranna and president of Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garodi K. Chittaranjan also spoke.

Swami Ekagamyananada from Ramakrishna Mutt, Yogi Nirmanath of Kadali Yogeshwara Mutt, president of Dakshina Kannada Kannada Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura and former MLC Monappa Bhandary were present.

On Sunday morning, zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu will present prizes to the winners in six categories.