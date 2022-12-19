100 more stalls at Haveri literary festival

December 19, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

It has now been decided to set up 600 stalls instead of 500 at the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in view of a request from the public and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat

The Hindu Bureau

President of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy at a meeting of member-secretaries of various committees of Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Considering a request from the public and Kannada Sahitya Parishat, it has now been decided to set up 100 more stalls at the 86th Akhil Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Haveri from January 6 to 8.

A meeting of the member-secretaries of various committees in Haveri on Monday, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy in which president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi took part, resolved to set up 600 stalls instead of 500. The meeting also resolved to allot the stalls to various government departments and also to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat free.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Joshi said that all steps will be taken to highlight the rich cultural heritage of the State during the procession on the inaugural day and the cultural programmes to be held on all the three days of the mega literary event.

He said that the event being held in Haveri should be held in such a way that it becomes a model for other sahitya sammelans in the coming years. Accordingly, discussions, literary sessions and cultural programmes have been designed and all the programmes will be held strictly as per schedule, he said.

Mr. Murthy said that it is the responsibility of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to shortlist troupes for the procession and cultural programmes and accordingly, the member-secretaries will make arrangements for the troupes.

As per a Supreme Court order, all the programmes should conclude before 10 p.m. and accordingly, the planning should be made, he said.

60 troupes

The meeting resolved to choose 60 teams in all, including one team from each district (30), 16 teams from eight taluks of Haveri district and other special teams. It was also resolved to get tableaux ready from Folklore University, Utsav Rock Garden, Sarvajna, Shariff and V.K. Gokak Trust.

Mr. Murthy told the meeting that the district administration will be inviting all religious heads of the district for a meeting and request them to actively participate in the sammelan. Senior officials of the district, parishat office-bearers and member-secretaries of various committees were present.

