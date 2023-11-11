100 harvester hubs for farm mechanisation to come up in Karnataka, says Minister

November 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Saturday, November 11, said the Cabinet has approved setting up of 100 harvester hubs for farm mechanisation and ₹200 crore projects under Krishi Bhagya. The harvester hubs and the Krishi Bhagya will be implemented soon, he added.

Speaking at the launch of a watershed programme and distribution of benefits to farmers at Devara Mallanayakanahalli village in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya, he said 223 taluks in the State are reeling under drought and a sum of ₹17,000 crore drought relief had been sought from the Centre.

There has been no response from the Centre to the State’s appeal on releasing drought relief, the Minister said.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the State government has sanctioned a sum of ₹1,500 crore insurance amount to farmers. Already, ₹200 crore insurance had already been disbursed to farmers, he added.

The Minister said the State government had kept its promise and launched four guarantees. “The government is working for the welfare of the people.”

The Minister said several schemes had been launched for the economic development of farmers through watershed programmes.

On the occasion, farmers from 17 gram panchayats received nearly 80 percent subsidy under various schemes. These schemes were being implemented across the State, the Minister informed.

The Minister also announced that steps had been taken for the repair of canals through which water was supplied to Mandya from Hemavathy dam in Hassan district.

The Minister also said that the government had taken steps for addressing the requirements of teachers in schools by appointing 13,000 teachers and steps had also been taken up for filling up vacant posts in various departments.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt appreciated the efforts being made to distribute farm implements to farmers without middlemen. Such melas should be taken up more often in the State for the benefit of farmers.

The financial stability can be ensured if farmers and villages remain strong and sustainable. Farmers are the country’s backbone and strength.

Secondary farming

The seer advised farmers to consider secondary farming so that they could wait for the main produce to get a good price in the market. For secondary farming, farmers need farm implements. In this regard, the agriculture department officials need to carry out demonstrations of such implements.

If farmers adopt modern technologies in farming, they could earn more and the returns from farming will be high, he said, adding that the younger generations need to look into these aspects for making agriculture profitable.

He also suggested that farm universities should conduct research to give higher yielding crops and such high-yielding crops should be introduced to farmers for their economic improvement. Such high returns crops can attract younger generations towards farming, he felt.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said Mandya is an agriculture-oriented district and farmers have special respect in the society. Farmers need encouragement and support.

