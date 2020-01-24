100-ft.-tall Mahadeshwara statue on M.M. Hills planned

A 100-ft.-tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara has been proposed atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. Minister in-charge of the district S. Suresh Kumar visited the site where the statue has been proposed at Deepada Giri Oddu and saw the blueprint of the project.

Mr. Kumar, who is the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, inspected various development woks on the hilltop and visited the temple on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner B.B. Kaveri and senior officials accompanied him.

The development works were being carried out under Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swami Kshetra Development Authority. The Minister also inspected the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Mahashivaratri festival. Mr. Kumar examined the construction of a 90 lakh litre underground water tank which will cater to the drinking water needs of a large number of pilgrims. After visiting the temple, he visited the laddu-making unit and spoke to the staff engaged in the preparation of laddus, which is distributed as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees. He also visited the Dasoha Bhavan and checked the food preparation.

The Minister collected details from the officials on the progress made in the construction of a huge kalyani and a dormitory for accommodating pilgrims. A guest house with 512 rooms is also coming up and the Minister inspected its works. A ramp was also under construction at Jenumalai Guest House.

The Minister later held a meeting with the officials and directed them to complete the works, particularly the guest house work, at the earliest besides procuring basics to make the dormitory functional at the earliest.

The BSNL officials who were present at the meeting said an additional mobile tower would be set up on the hilltop to address the network problems faced by the locals as well as pilgrims.