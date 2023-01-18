100 farmers expected to participate in Dry Chilli Mela starting in Hubballi tomorrow

January 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nearly 100 farmers are expected to participate in the three-day 11th Dry Chilli Mela being organised by the Karnataka State Spices Development Board in Hubballi from Friday.

Managing director of the board B.R. Girish told presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday that the main objective of the mela is to encourage direct selling from farmers to consumers. And, on the previous occasions, there has been a tremendous response for such an initiative.

Mr. Girish said that during the ninth chilli mela during 2018-19, 120 farmers participated and 45 tonnes of dry chilli worth ₹65 lakh was sold. During the 10th chilli mela held during 2019-20, 102 farmers sold 33 tonnes of chilli worth ₹77 lakh.

He said that because of the pandemic, melas were not held subsequently and now, the 11th chilli mela is being held on the Moorusavir Mutt High School Grounds in Hubballi. And, it is expected to receive good response.

He said that along with sale of dry chilli, the mela will also help in bringing together farmers, consumers, scientists and processing industries on the same platform. It will help in taking the recent advancements in the field of chilli cultivation to farmers, he said.

To a query, he said that because of various factors, including excessive rainfall, chilli yield has reduced this year. And, farmers from Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad and Ballari districts are participating in the mela.

On chilli research, Mr. Girish said that 10 acres of land has been allotted to the Chilli Research Centre of Devihosur for specifically carrying out research on the Byadgi variety of chilli and better results are expected in the coming years.

Board officials Ravindra Hakati and Chidanandappa P.G. were present.