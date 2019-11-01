100 days of governance, but Yediyurappa not firm in the saddle yet

Though 100 days have passed since the formation of the BJP government in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa does not appear to be firm in the saddle yet.

After the one-year rule of the JD(S)-Congress combine that was crippled by political instability, there were huge expectations when Mr. Yediyurappa formed the government, although it was formed by triggering defections.

But, the governance so far appears to have left Mr. Yediyurappa’s own party leaders and members more disappointed than others, even though 100 days is not long enough to judge a government.

“The first 100 days are generally marked by enthusiasm among party workers and leaders about coming to power. It serves as foundation for the government to chalk its administrative course by embarking on various new development schemes and initiatives. But, such an enthusiasm is missing in this government or party,” observed a BJP State functionary.

This is mainly attributed to the “negative impact” of the manner in which the BJP came to power by wooing MLAs from the ruling combine. “Several deserving leaders have missed out on ministerial opportunity as the berths have been reserved for 15 disqualified MLAs whose action resulted in collapse of the coalition government. This has led to several party leaders not seeing themselves as part of the government,” observed another BJP leader.

As the State heads to bypolls, ticket aspirants from the party’s own cadre in the 15 Assembly seats are upset over they being made to give up the seats for disqualified MLAs.

Though a similar situation prevailed when Mr. Yediyurappa became Chief Minister in 2008, he was able to manage it well, at least for some time, due to his clout in the party and the government. But this time round, that is not the case following the creation of multiple power centres both in the party and the government. His age is also a contributing factor, observed a party insider.

“Several actions of the BJP high command, including that of making Mr. Yediyurappa wait for nearly a month to expand his ministry and creation of three posts of Deputy Chief Ministers besides the delay in announcing flood aid, are being seen as the Central leadership trying to keep him under check. This has diminished his clout, reflecting in the governance,” a party insider said.

The 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa faced a challenge within a few days of taking oath as Chief Minister as floods ravaged more than half the districts. It is being cited as a reason behind the government not taking up new schemes since pooling together resources for handling flood relief has become a Herculean task.

Also, there appears to be lack of coordination between the party and the government on the one hand, and among the Ministers on the other. The embarrassing episode of abrupt cancellation of a committee formed by the Chief Minister to pick candidates for the posts of Bengaluru city Mayor and deputy Mayor by party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel is a glaring example of this. “Presently, our focus appears to be on handling day-to-day crisis. We are yet to shift our attention to long-term vision,” admitted a Minister.

The party leaders are not too hopeful of the situation changing for the better as they feel that there is an undercurrent of tension and apprehension within the government as well as party about the political scenario when either the disqualified MLAs or their kin will be inducted into the Ministry.