₹100 crore to be released for flood-affected Kodagu on Friday

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced in Madikeri on Thursday that he would release ₹100 crore to the flood-affected Kodagu as the first instalment towards carrying out relief and rehabilitation works.

Out of the ₹536-crore special package announced for the district recently, ₹100 crore would be released as immediate relief and the funds would be credited on Friday itself, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after going through a presentation on the havoc caused by rain and floods early this month in the district, on Kudige’s Sainik School campus.

Mr. Yediyurappa said rain had wreaked havoc and caused extensive damage in Kodagu, which was already devastated by floods and landslips last year.

“The special package was announced during a meeting in Bengaluru recently, and accordingly I am releasing the funds,” he said after a meeting with elected representatives and officials.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan, Pratap Simha, MP, and Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy took part in the meeting.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited the district on Wednesday to inspect the damage and also assess the loss.

As roads are still not restored fully and as they are unable to handle movement of heavy vehicles, Mr. Bopaiah urged the Chief Minister to take steps for running mini-buses for establishing connectivity to rural pockets.

He also urged the Chief Minister to get silt removed from the Harangi reservoir as a measure to counter flooding from the backwaters and sought permission for lifting sand from the Lakshmanatirtha and the Cauvery.

Mr. Ranjan sought permanent rehabilitation for those whose houses on river banks were destroyed as a permanent solution. He sought immediate action against those who have encroached upon government land and demanded relief for growers of coffee and other crops who suffered loss.

Mr. Ashok told the district administration to look into the issues raised by the MLAs besides considering operating mini-buses to villages.

The Deputy Commissioner said survey of land for construction of houses for the flood victims had commenced. Four villages had been completed devastated in the floods and people from those villages need to be relocated.

After the meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa visited Nelliahudikeri relief centre and spoke to displaced people. He promised permanent housing to those who had lost their dwellings.