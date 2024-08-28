₹100 crore sought to reach a compromise on MUDA site issue, alleges KPCC spokesperson

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman claimed on Wednesday that three persons ostensibly representing the Right To Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna had approached him to arrive at a compromise on the alleged scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Lakshman said that the three had approached him 15 days ago and he would reveal the identity of one person who he knows, at the right time.

The RTI activist is also one of the complainants to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and had alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved as his wife Parvathi was a direct beneficiary. Consequent to the RTI activist’s complaint, the Governor gave his consent to prosecute Mr. Siddaramaiah

Mr. Lakshman said that the three approached him and encouraged him to ‘’strike a deal’’. ‘’I asked them out of curiosity as to what was expected from the Chief Minister and they said that the issue could be compromised for ₹100 crore,” said Mr. Lakshman.

Subsequently, the three were rebuffed as neither was there any wrongdoing by Mr .Siddaramaiah nor was there a scandal as it is being made out to be, Mr. Lakshman added.

He also lashed out at the RTI activist and dubbed him as a ‘’blackmailer and an extortionist’’ besides alleging that Snehamayi Krishna had more than 40 complaints registered against him in various police stations across the State. A majority of the cases relate to extortion over land deals, said Mr. Lakshman, reading out from portions of complaints filed against Snehamayi Krishna. His allegations against Chief Minister or his wife hold no water and were attempts to blackmail and extort money, he added.

“A BJP and a JD(S) MLA were also blackmailed were subject to extortion,” Mr. Lakshman alleged and said that the details would be made available at the ‘’right time’’.

Mr. Lakshman’s response was a fallout of a complaint filed against him by Snehamayi Krishna at Lakshmipuram Police Station, on Wednesday.

The RTI activist has accused Mr. Lakshman and Ms. Parvathi of tampering with MUDA documents and fabricating records and wanted the police to initiate a probe.