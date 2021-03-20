₹100 crore has been sought for film city in Mysuru, says Minister

MYSURU

20 March 2021 00:21 IST

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Friday said a detailed report has been submitted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on setting up a film city in Mysuru and an allocation of ₹100 crore has been sought.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Minister, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, said an announcement on setting up the film city in Mysuru was made in the Legislative Council after obtaining approval from the Chief Minister.

Minister for Information C.C. Patil had recently announced that the film city would be set up at Himmavu, near Mysuru. The film city had originally been proposed for Mysuru, but was shifted to Bengaluru later. However, Mr. Patil said it was decided to shift the project back to Mysuru as a parcel of land to the extent of 50 to 70 acres was not available in Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Somashekar also said the government had given permission to various cooperative institutions to recruit staff wherever necessary. Permission has been given to appoint 4-5 employees as per the necessity in cooperative banks, cooperative milk unions, urban cooperative banks, and credit cooperative societies, among other cooperative institutions in the State.

Referring to the Congress’ attack on the ruling BJP over the CD episode involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mr. Somashekar said the saffron party did not need to learn morality from the Congress. He was referring to a sleaze video allegedly featuring a former Minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Though an inquiry conducted subsequently ruled that video to be fake, the former Minister had lost his respect. Mr. Somashekar criticised the “political campaigns” for character assassination and defamation being carried in the State.

He also said he was confident that Mr. Jarkiholi would come clean in the probe into the matter being carried out by the Special Investigation Team appointed by the government.