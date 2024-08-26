₹100 cr. offer claim is only a ploy to divert attention from MUDA, Valmiki scams, says Joshi

“The allegation of ₹100 crore being offered to MLAs to change sides is nothing but a ploy to divert the attention of the public from the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams,” Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Joshi said that in order to cover up the rampant corruption in the Congress government, such childish allegations are being made.

Warning MLA Ravi Ganig that the Congress will only make him a scapegoat for making the allegation, Mr. Joshi said that he will file a defamation case against him for making such an allegation.

“He has said that ₹100 crore has been offered to Congress MLAs. Nothing will happen by taking one or two MLAs. We have 66 MLAs and two of them have betrayed the party. For the purchase of the required MLAs ₹6,600 crore is required. There should be a limit to making such foolish statement. It is nothing but a ploy to divert public attention from government corruption,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that there are some leaders in the BJP too who have made childish comments and they have been told not issue such statement.

“Our party stand is that they should complete their term. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are fighting each other. It is left to the Congress to allow Mr. Siddaramaiah to continue in the post or not,” he said.

The Union Minister said that there are a lot of issues, including lack of funds for development works, against which the Congress MLAs are themselves upset.

“The Governor has taken a decision to permit prosecution and the court will decide on the issue. But the Congress is trying not to allow any type of inquiry against Mr. Sdidaramaiah,” he said.

On the reported royal treatment to actor Darshan who is in prison on murder charge, Mr. Joshi said that these developments have exposed the failure of the Congress government in the State.

The photographs and video calls are an attempt to threaten witnesses in the case and it is also indicative of the fact that if some commoner is killed in the State, there is no chance of his family getting justice, he said.

Mr. Joshi called reports of an alleged sex video of a former Chief Minister as another blackmail tactic by the Congress government.

“Now, the issue of a sleaze CD has come to light. If they have it, they should have given a complaint. Saying that if you fight us, we will not spare you, is nothing but threatening (the Opposition),” he said.

Regarding Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that the party high command is with him, Mr. Joshi sought to know if the high command is with him, then why is he frequently visiting Delhi to meet them.

