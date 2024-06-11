ADVERTISEMENT

₹100 cr. grant to be used develop 93 tanks

Published - June 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST - BENGLAURU

The Hindu Bureau

N.S. Boseraju | Photo Credit: file photo

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Tuesday said the allocation of ₹100 crore from the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) would be utilised to enhance storage capacity of 93 tanks in the first phase in the State.

Speaking after the meeting with Minor Irrigation officials, he said in 2023-24, 223 taluks were declared drought-affected owing to deficient rainfall.

The government had sanctioned ₹100 crore from SDMF and funds would be used to develop lakes, increase water storage levels, and support agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry.

He directed officials to devise a comprehensive action plan for the purpose.

In the initial phase, the Minor Irrigation Department would develop 93 lakes. These lakes had already been identified and authorities had been instructed to formulate detailed plans.

