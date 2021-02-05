₹100 cr. for Shivamogga rly. line

The Ministry of Railways has earmarked ₹100 crore for Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway line in the budget, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Mr. Raghavendra said the railway line had been a long pending demand of the local people. The process to acquire land for the project was on. He had appealed to the Railway Minister in this regard and consulted him on this project ahead of the budget, he said.

The Ministry had also provided funds for a coaching depot at Kote Gangur near Shivamogga. The process to acquire private land had begun already, the Lok Sabha member said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for sanctioning the projects for Shivamogga.