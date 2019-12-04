100 booths critical in Hirekerur, Ranebennur

As many as 100 polling stations out of the total 495 polling stations set up for the byelections to Hirekerur and Ranebennur Assembly constituencies have been identified as critical.

Addressing presspersons here on Tueday, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai said that there would be 266 polling stations in Ranebennur and 229 in Hirekerur.

Of these, 54 in Ranebennur and 46 in Hirekerur had been identified as critical, he said.

“A total of 4,16,618 voters would exercise their franchise on December 5 in both the constituencies. Ranebennur Assembly segment has 2,33,137 voters and Hirekerur 1,83,481 voters. Among them, 2,13,101 are male voters and 2,03,500 female voters. There are 17 voters belonging to the third gender,” he said.

Mr. Bajpai said that all arrangements were being made to conduct free and fair polling and prevent any untoward incident.

A total of 2,180 polling staff for both the constituencies, including 644 APROs, 25 district level nodal officers and 144 sector officers, would be deployed for polling which would be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that facilities would be provided to voters with physical disabilities at all polling stations. Also, there would be be three disabled-friendly polling stations and also Sakhi polling stations in these constituencies, he said.

Extensive awareness campaigning on the importance of electoral participation had been done in both the constituencies through Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), he said.

Nine candidates each

In both Hirekerur and Ranebennur constituencies, nine candidates each are in the fray, including those from the national political parties.

Bandobast

Superintendent of Police of Haveri K.G. Devaraj said that a total 1,453 police personnel and officers and those from para-military forces would be deployed for bandobast during polling. A special mobile squad would be monitoring each polling station every one hour, he added.