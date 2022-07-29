100-bed Mother and Child Hospital to come up near Jewargi

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh laying the foundation stone for a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital near Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jewargi MLA and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajay Singh laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Katti Sangavi village, about 1.5 km from Jewargi town, in Kalaburagi district.

Addressing presspersons recently, Mr. Singh said that the State Cabinet gave approval in November 2021 for establishing Mother and Child Hospitals in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi, Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi and Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district.

He said that the Sri Dharam Singh Foundation has handed over 2.5 acres land to the government in August 2020 for the purpose. In addition, the foundation will provide 2 acres of land for construction of doctors quarters attached to the hospital.

The Mother and Child Hospital will not only benefit the people of Jewargi taluk but the entire region. People can have free and easy access to quality and standardised medical services, he said.

Mass marriage

The Sri Dharam Singh Foundation will organise a multi-religious mass marriage in Jewargi on December 25, to commemorate the 86th birth anniversary of Late N. Dharam Singh, former Chief Minister.

The mass marriage ceremony will be held during the opening ceremony of the convention hall named after Dharam Singh.

The mass marriage is being organised for those who cannot afford it in a grand way and any number of couples can take part in the ceremony. The minimum age to participate is 18 for the bride and 21 for the groom.

They should submit documents such as birth certificate for age proof, address proof, four passport size photographs and a stamp paper at the Sri Dharam Singh Foundation office before December 5. Those interested can call Ph: 7760436537 and 9900186117 for further details.