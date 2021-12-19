100-bed hospital to come up in Jewargi

Dharam Singh Foundation to provide 2.5 acres of land to the Govt. for free

Congress leader and Opposition Chief Whip in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ajay Singh has said that a 100-bed mother and children hospital will shortly come up at Katti Sangavi village, about 1.5 km from Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district.

Addressing a media conference at his residence here on Saturday, Mr. Singh said Dharam Singh Foundation would provide 2.5 acres of land for free to the Government to construct the hospital, which would be named after his father, late N. Dharam Singh, former Chief Minister.

“It is one of the steps that we are taking to realise my father’s tradition to serve the people. The Dharma Singh Foundation is giving 2.5 acres of land for free to the Government of Karnataka to build and operate the hospital which would be named after my father. The foundation would hand over the land to the Government on December 25 at a simple programme,” Mr. Singh said.

As part of the several initiatives that the foundation has taken to realise the dreams of the former Chief Minister, Mr. Singh said the foundation would also build a Kalyana Mantap in the adjacent premises and put it for the service of the poor for free.

“We have about 25 acres of land off the main road at Katti Sangavi on the outskirts of Jewargi town. The plot measuring 2.5 acres would be handed over to the Government for building the hospital. Adjacent to it, we are going to build a Kalyana Mantap so that the poor people could use it for functions such as marriages and birthday parties for free. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge would lay the foundation stone for the project. It is because of Jewargi people that my father could become the Chief Minister of Karnataka and it is a small initiative to serve those people,” Mr. Singh said. He added that the foundation would also build a library on the same premises to help rural students.