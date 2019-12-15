Karnataka

10 years’ RI for raping minor

A Chikkamagaluru court, on Friday, convicted a person accused of raping a minor and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹ 10,000.

Kumar of Devarame in Mudigere taluk had taken a 16-year-old girl on a trip to Shringeri, Horanadu, Mangaluru and Udupi in March 2018. He had raped her after assuring her that he would marry her.

Mudigere police had registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

