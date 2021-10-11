10-year-old falls into canal

Belagavi

11 October 2021 17:36 IST

Body was found the next day

A 10-year-old boy died after falling in the Kankanawadi canal near Raibag in Belagavi district on October 10.

Rahul Byakud slipped into the canal while playing nearby. His brother panicked and informed his parents.

Police and fire and emergency services personnel began searching for him. The body was found on October 11 afternoon.

A case has been registered.