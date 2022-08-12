10-year-old boy dies in accident on K.R. Puram bridge

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his father, a head constable, sustained minor injuries when a speeding truck knocked down their motorcycle near K.R. Puram bridge on Thursday.

The deceased Jeevan was riding pillion with his father Santosh to a market when the incident occurred. As soon as the bike passed the bridge, Santosh was negotiating a bad patch of road with gravel, when a speeding truck knocked them down. While Santosh slipped and fell on the other end of the road, Jeevan came under the wheels and was crushed to death.

The K.R. Puram Traffic Police rushed to the spot and seized the truck and booked the driver for death due to negligence and rash driving. Jeevan was the younger son of Santosh, the police said.