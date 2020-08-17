10 teaching-centric varsities to be set up

To realise the goals set by the National Education Policy (NEP) by 2030, the State government will establish six research-centric and 10 teaching-centric universities in addition to 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years, said Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.
Speaking at a press meet on Monday after discussions with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar and a meeting of the task force constituted for the implementation of NEP, he said the task force would submit a draft report in the next five days. The roadmap for the implementation of the policy will be submitted before August 29, he said.
Apart from discussions with the Chief Minister and Mr. Suresh Kumar after submission of the roadmap, amendment to the laws, administrative reforms, and consolidation of resources required for the implementation of the policy would be done in an expeditious manner, he added.
“The government has decided to achieve all goals mentioned in the policy in a time-frame of 10 years and this has been termed as ‘Target- 2030’,” a release quoted him as saying.
