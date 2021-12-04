10 returnees not missing, arrived in November first and second weeks: BBMP

Bengaluru

04 December 2021 01:38 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been making efforts to trace international returnees, especially those from at-risk countries, who arrived in the city in early November before the mandatory testing regulations were in place.

Responding to rumours that among the international returnees, 10 persons are yet to be traced, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that these persons from at-risk countries had arrived in the city in early November, when the new variant of COVID-19 and at-risk countries were yet to be identified,” he said.

Not missing

Advertising

Advertising

Countering rumours that the ten international returnees were ‘missing’, K.V. Thrilok Chandra, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health), clarified they they had actually arrived in the city during the first and second weeks of November. The new variant of COVID-19 and the at-risk countries were identified in the third week of November. “These international returnees are neither missing nor are they contacts of either of the two persons who have been detected with Omicron, as is being portrayed. We have already contacted them. They will be tested soon,” he added.

These returnees were also discussed in the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier on Friday. The civic body was directed to ensure that they are tested as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Mr. Gupta said that the exercise to backtrace and identify the returnees started around two to three days ago as part of precautionary measures to check the presence of the new variant in the city.