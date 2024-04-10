10 preparatory exams help students of Indu College perform well in the final examination

April 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Indu Independent PU College at Kottur in Vijayanagara district which has been consistently giving outstanding performances with its students occupying top positions in the last six years has done it again.

Kavitha B.V. from Indu College has shared the first rank in the arts stream with two students, S.L. Divakar from Bengaluru and Vedant from Vijayapura, by scoring 596 out of 600 marks, Shashidhara D. from the same college has shared the second rank with two others, Purohit Khushiben Rajendra Kumar from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and Anushri Basavaraja Adavallimatha from Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagara district, by scoring 594 marks.

As per information shared by college principal Pavan Kumar, 32 students from the college have occupied different positions in the top 10 ranks this year.

The outstanding performance is not a new thing for the college as most of the top 10 ranks in the arts stream have been bagged by its students every year. This year’s results are just a continuation of the college’s successful journey of the last six years.

What made the college record such a spectacular performance every year without fail? As Mr. Kumar puts it, it is hard work of the students and teaching faculty and, more importantly, the 10 preparatory examinations conducted to prepare students for the final examination.

“Kottur and surrounding areas are backward. It is a poverty-ridden region. Agriculture, the main occupation of the population, is not profitable in this arid region. People have little livelihood options. Most of the students coming to our college are from these poor agricultural families. They know that education is the only way out to make their lives better. Our teachers also motivate them to excel in education so that they can get better and decent lives. Students understand it and work hard to do well in academics,” says Mr. Kumar.

Fearless, confident

Another important factor that makes students fearless and confident while facing the examination is the preparatory examinations.

The teaching faculty completes the syllabus in November itself. Then, they start revising what has already been taught and also, conducting preparatory examinations. They conduct 10 preparatory examinations before the final examination.

After each preparatory examination, the teachers sit with each student and identify errors that the students have made in the exam and make sure that the same error is not repeated in the next preparatory examination. The exercise simply goes on till the final examination.

“Students emerge better and confident after each preparatory examination by rectifying their errors and improving their subject knowledge and exam writing skills. When they go to the final examination after writing 10 preparatory examinations, they will be so confident that they feel that it is their 11th preparatory exam. With improved subject knowledge and writing skills, they minimise errors and write well in the final examination,” the principal told The Hindu.

