10 people taken ill in Yadgir district

February 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10 residents of Chinnakar village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district have been admitted to the District Hospital after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea in the last three days after consuming what is suspected to be contaminated water.

This is the second such incident in the taluk after three people from Anapur village died and 80 people were admitted to hospitals due to vomiting and diarrhoea after they consumed contaminated water.

According to the authorities concerned, water samples have been sent for examination and a report is awaited.

“The situation is under control as medical officers are providing preliminary treatment to the affected people. And, those who were admitted to the District Hospital have already been discharged,” Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy told The Hindu.

