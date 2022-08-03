10 people rescued from flooded farmhouse in K.R. Pet

Kodi Marenahalli lake breach floods nearby areas; five people rescued from flooded petrol bunk near Kikkeri

Kodi Marenahalli lake breach floods nearby areas; five people rescued from flooded petrol bunk near Kikkeri

Nearly 10 people stuck inside a farmhouse after their farm was flooded following breach of Marenahalli lake in K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya were rescued by the fire department personnel on Wednesday.

Six livestock and a dog were also brought to safety from the flooded farm, even as rain continued to batter K.R. Pet and other parts of the district, since Monday.

Mandya District Fire Officer Gururaj told The Hindu the department personnel rescued the stranded people near Kodi Maranahalli farm and also five people stranded in a flooded petrol bunk near Kikkeri.

“Breach of lakes in the taluk flooded the areas necessitating rescue operations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, presiding over the district disaster management authority meeting in Mandya on Wednesday, told the officials to assess the damage caused to crops and properties and distribute relief immediately.

She told the officials to submit daily reports about the rain to her and the steps taken by them.

With the rain situation escalating, she told the officials to visit the affected areas and assess the damage. Wherever roads have caved in, alternative routes need to be provided for the movement of people, she said.

The DC also directed the authorities to put up notice boards warning people against going near the river banks and flooded areas as a safety measure.