10 officials in Karnataka win awards

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 01:35 IST

The State government has selected 10 of its employees for the Sarvothama Seva Awards for their services in the year 2020-21.

Of the 10 employees, six are working in various departments in Bengaluru.

The award winners are: R. Chandrashekar, deputy secretary, DPAR, Cabinet division, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru; Gangaram, Panchayat Development Officer, Doddajala Gram Panchayat, Yelahanka; B.N. Girish, tahsiladar, Davangere taluk; Basavalingaiah R. Hiremath, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, Bengaluru; G. Harsha, first division assistant, Advocate General’s office, High Court, Bengaluru; H.P. Hemavathi, nursing officer, C.V. Raman Government Hospital, Indiranagar, Bengaluru; M. Anjaneya, senior health assistant, district medical officer’s office, Kudligi, Vijayanagara; Chandramathi M. Hegde, nursing officer, grade II, McGann Hospital, Shivamogga; T.S. Latha, PR officer, KSRTC, Bengaluru; and Chandrashekar Nayak, deputy director, Deputy Commissioner’s office building, Manipal, Udupi.

The award winners will be given a cash prize of ₹25,000 each and a certificate.