‘10% of GDP should be allocated to public health services’

HUBBALLI

26 May 2020 06:24 IST

At a time when the country was fighting an unknown enemy [COVID-19], it was time for resetting priorities and allocating funds [10 % of the Gross Domestic Product] to the public health services, Karnataka State Government Daily Wage Employees Federation president K.S. Sharma has said.

He was speaking at a function organised jointly by Sanjivini Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, B.D. Jatti Homoeopathic Medical College, District AYUSH Department and AYUSH Federation of India (AFI) here recently to distribute AYUSH medicines to media persons.

Mr. Sharma said that even as the country was fighting an enemy of public health, it had brought to light that the country was spending just 1 % of GDP towards public health services. He pointed out that the country still faced a major problem of hunger and malnutrition among children and increase in the allocation to the public health services and remedial measures to address the issues of hunger and malnutrition was need of the hour.

He said that while proper food was the best medicine to fight any disease, the biggest responsibility was on individuals who had to take proper care of their health by adopting healthy lifestyle practices.

‘India successful’

Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister Mohan Limbikai elaborated on the various measures, including lockdown, taken by the government to fight the pandemic and said that India had been successful in preventing the spread of the disease when compared to other countries and people should join hands with the Union and State governments in the fight.

Principal of Sanjivini Ayurveda Medical College Shrinivas Bannigol, District AYUSH Officer Sangamesh Kalahal, Principal of B.D. Jatti Homoeopathic Medical College Anand Kulkarni and homoeopath Sandip Kulkarni elaborated on how Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and other systems of medicines were effective in building immunity against various diseases and how this medicine system would help people fight the pandemic.