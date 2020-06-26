10 new COVID-19 deaths

Bengaluru

Karnataka saw 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 180. Although the number of non-COVID deaths increased to five, including the death of a 60-year-old woman at K.C. General hospital, the Health Department is yet to take note of it in the update.

While three of the deaths are from Bengaluru [they occurred on June 11, 12, and 25], one each has been reported from Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Ballari.

As many as 445 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive patients to 11,005.

Chamarajanagar, an erstwhile green district, which had just 10 cases till Thursday, saw a sudden spike on Friday with 10 new ones.

While 80 of the total 445 new cases had no contact or travel history, 144 are Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. Bengaluru Urban again reported the highest number of cases with 144.

The coastal district of Udupi, which has so far recorded 1,125 cases, has seen a 91% recovery rate with 1,028 patients discharged. The case fatality rate (CFR) here is a mere 0.17%, the lowest in the State.

Meanwhile, following complaints of a lack of hygiene and poor quality food supplied to patients in some hospitals, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar appointed senior officer Somanna Kadakola to supervise it.

The Minister’s brother-in-law also tested positive on Thursday. His father, wife and daughter, apart from his cook, had earlier tested positive and are undergoing treatment.