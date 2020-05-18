10 new COVID-19 cases in Kalaburagi

As many as 10 more people from Kalaburagi, including a six-month-old baby girl and four children aged between four and six, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of people infected in the district to 114, which included seven deaths and 54 people discharged upon recovery. All the new cases have had a history of coming from Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra.

The new cases are a 22-year-old woman (P-1194) and a 24-year-old woman (P-1195), both from Shaha Bazaar Tanda in Kalaburagi city who recently returned from Mumbai; a 29-year-old man (P-1196), a 27-year-old woman (P-1197) and a six-month-old baby girl (P-1197), all the three from Bugdi Tanda, Chittapur taluk, who recently returned from Mumbai; a four-year-old girl (P-1242) and a six-year-old girl (P-1243) who recently returned from Mumbai; and a four-year-old boy (P-1244), a five-year-old girl (P-1245) and a 25-year-old woman (P-1245), who returned from Pune.

Another patient, a 24-year-old woman (P-1187), who returned from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19, belonged to Yadgir, but is being treated at a hospital in Kalaburagi.

All the infected persons who were already on mandatory quarantine in State-run centres were shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital soon after they tested positive.

Two patients (P-515, a 55-year-old man from the Mominpur area and P-610, a 78-year-old year man from Gajipur area, both in Kalaburagi city) were discharged from hospital after they recovered. Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that with these discharged persons, the total number of COVID-19-infected persons who recovered and were discharged has risen to 53. There are 54 active cases.